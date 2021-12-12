Morgan Stanley Purchases New Holdings in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 134,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OTLY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. 19.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 8.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Oatly Group AB has a one year low of 7.55 and a one year high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The company had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 185.98 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 19.43.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.