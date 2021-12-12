Morgan Stanley Sells 4,996 Shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CureVac were worth $3,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVAC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CureVac by 910,987.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,745 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CureVac by 5,379.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,030,000 after purchasing an additional 468,027 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the second quarter worth $11,396,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the second quarter worth $10,656,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 103.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,000 after buying an additional 144,331 shares in the last quarter.

CVAC stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. CureVac has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $133.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.05.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVAC. Zacks Investment Research raised CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CureVac in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CureVac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

