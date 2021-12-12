MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services comprises 0.6% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.6% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 207,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $832,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 24.3% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $116.77 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $81.27 and a one year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.17.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

