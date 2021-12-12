MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $842,000 Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) by 11.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 129.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $373,000.

FNDB stock opened at $57.07 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $58.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.24.

