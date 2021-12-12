MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFAV opened at $76.63 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.