MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,810 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,810 shares during the quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,832,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,234 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,886,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,445 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth $65,886,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,829,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,317 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,966,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

