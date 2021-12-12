Myriad Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.11 Million (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 35.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $39,114.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Myriad has traded 51.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 657.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000167 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00015426 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Myriad

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,809,676,750 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.