National Bank Financial Increases Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target to C$75.50

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$67.50 to C$75.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$51.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$66.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

HDIUF stock opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. Hardwoods Distribution has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average of $30.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3181 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 1.06%.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

