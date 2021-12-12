National Bank Financial Weighs in on Enbridge Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Enbridge in a report issued on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will earn $2.87 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.95.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ENB. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.89.

Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$48.08 on Friday. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$40.63 and a 1 year high of C$54.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$51.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$49.88. The firm has a market cap of C$97.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$11.47 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 116.73%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

