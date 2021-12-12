National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives Has $13.61 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 130.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 0.1% of National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ holdings in PayPal were worth $13,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,195,782,000 after purchasing an additional 359,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PayPal by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,168,718,000 after buying an additional 560,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,445,102,000 after buying an additional 620,061 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,035,944,000 after buying an additional 366,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $7,102,758. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $188.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $221.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.15 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

