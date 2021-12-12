NatWest Group (RBSPF) vs. The Competition Financial Comparison

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS: RBSPF) is one of 74 public companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare NatWest Group to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.3% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NatWest Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NatWest Group 1 3 3 0 2.29 NatWest Group Competitors 1076 3150 2629 79 2.25

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 71.10%. Given NatWest Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NatWest Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares NatWest Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NatWest Group -1.96% 3.94% 0.21% NatWest Group Competitors 20.90% 10.79% 0.87%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NatWest Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NatWest Group $16.85 billion -$477.65 million -41.57 NatWest Group Competitors $12.71 billion $1.79 billion 10.91

NatWest Group has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. NatWest Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

NatWest Group competitors beat NatWest Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments. The Commercial and Private Banking segment covers the Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and RBS International Commercial Banking sub-segments, involved in serving retail, commercial, corporate, and financial institution customers. The RBSI serves retail, commercial, corporate and financial institution customers in Jersey, Guernsey, Isle of Man and Gibraltar and financial institution customers in Luxembourg and London. The NatWest Markets offers corporate and institutional customers global market access, providing them with trading, risk management, and financing solutions. The Central Items and Other segment include corporate functions, such as RBS treasury, finance, risk management, compliance, legal, communications, and human resources. The company was founded on March 25, 1968

