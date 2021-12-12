Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock.

NSRGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baader Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of NSRGF traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,753. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $137.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.42 and a 200 day moving average of $126.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,503,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 49,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the period.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

