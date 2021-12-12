Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock.
NSRGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baader Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.00.
Shares of NSRGF traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,753. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $137.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.42 and a 200 day moving average of $126.64.
Nestlé Company Profile
Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.
See Also: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.