Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from CHF 130 to CHF 135. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Nestlé traded as high as $135.99 and last traded at $135.75, with a volume of 204147 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.63.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 2.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 101,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 30.8% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 45.6% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 238,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,796,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the period. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

About Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

