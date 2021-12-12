NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTGR. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BWS Financial downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $28.56 on Friday. NETGEAR has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $872.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.10.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.97 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NETGEAR will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 27th that allows the company to buyback 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NETGEAR news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 3,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $129,536.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $85,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,605 shares of company stock worth $572,162. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 202.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 187.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

