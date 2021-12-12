Neutrino USD (USDN) Market Cap Achieves $559.45 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00001939 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $559.45 million and approximately $11.21 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00058507 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,076.11 or 0.08083560 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00079668 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,373.46 or 0.99898531 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00056876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002675 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 572,069,531 coins and its circulating supply is 572,068,942 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

