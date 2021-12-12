New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.20.

NJR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

NYSE NJR traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.79. The stock had a trading volume of 287,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.57. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $32.48 and a one year high of $44.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.01.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.33 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.85%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $152,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,357,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,264,000 after acquiring an additional 23,995 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 377.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.