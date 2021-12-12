New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,559 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 500,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.97. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.88. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EDU shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

