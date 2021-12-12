New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $31.61 Million Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $31,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF opened at $147.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.94 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 256.91%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.65.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

