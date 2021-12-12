New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $33.05 Million Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,760 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,445 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Lennar worth $33,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Money Management LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 68.2% in the second quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Lennar by 898.7% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 11.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after buying an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in Lennar by 725.1% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 45,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 39,934 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in Lennar by 29.7% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 26,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.06.

LEN stock opened at $116.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.79. The company has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $71.52 and a twelve month high of $117.25.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

