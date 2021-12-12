New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $34.12 Million Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 90.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,814 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $34,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,442,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,239,000 after purchasing an additional 93,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,897,000 after purchasing an additional 76,091 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 883,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,713,000 after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,042,000 after purchasing an additional 17,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 9.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 522,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,164,000 after purchasing an additional 46,639 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MOH opened at $302.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.08 and a 12 month high of $316.04.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MOH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.02.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

