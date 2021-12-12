New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $34.89 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,498 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Xcel Energy worth $34,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at $38,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 119.1% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

XEL opened at $66.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.61 and a 200-day moving average of $66.70. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

