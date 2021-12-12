New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 348 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Kansas City Southern worth $26,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KSU. FMR LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 12.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 269.2% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,584,000 after buying an additional 27,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 0.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU opened at $298.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.20. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $190.64 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 211.77%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total value of $11,406,861.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam J. Godderz sold 8,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total transaction of $2,669,915.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on KSU shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.62.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.