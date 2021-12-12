New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Hershey worth $30,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total transaction of $785,871.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $27,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,361 shares of company stock worth $5,580,132. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $186.51 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $186.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.80.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

