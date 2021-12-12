Newscrypto Achieves Market Capitalization of $72.92 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 12th. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $72.92 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000967 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00058018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.84 or 0.08055707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00079704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,986.85 or 0.99726383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00056946 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.