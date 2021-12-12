NEXT.coin Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 12th. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,246.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.25 or 0.00917970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.65 or 0.00267968 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00015653 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000924 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00011627 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00028387 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003293 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

