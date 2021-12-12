NEXT (NEXT) Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Over the last seven days, NEXT has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One NEXT coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT has a market capitalization of $862,129.36 and $531.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.25 or 0.00318984 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007315 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000508 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

