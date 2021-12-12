NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Director Adam L. Gray Buys 531,900 Shares

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Director Adam L. Gray bought 531,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$20.68 per share, with a total value of C$10,999,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,433,349 shares in the company, valued at C$91,681,657.32.

Adam L. Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Adam L. Gray purchased 346,800 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$20.78 per share, with a total value of C$7,206,504.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Adam L. Gray bought 234,100 shares of NFI Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,035,491.00.

TSE NFI traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$21.00. The company had a trading volume of 435,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,848. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$23.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.34. NFI Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$20.02 and a 1-year high of C$32.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 420.00.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$619.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$634.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from NFI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1,345.94%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of NFI Group from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Laurentian raised shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised shares of NFI Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$29.00 to C$25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$27.10.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

