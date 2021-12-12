NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Purchases $25,099.60 in Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Director Jeri J. Harman purchased 5,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $25,099.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $4.58 on Friday. NN, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The company has a market cap of $197.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 3.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get NN alerts:

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $117.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.30 million. NN had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 27.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NN, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NNBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded NN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of NN during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NN during the second quarter valued at $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NN during the second quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of NN by 79.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NN during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

About NN

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.