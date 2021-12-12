Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSRXF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nomad Royalty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39. Nomad Royalty has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $14.60.

Nomad Royalty Co Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. Its assets include Bonikro Gold Stream, Woodlawn Silver Stream, Blyvoor Gold Stream, and Blackwater Gold Royalty. The company was founded on February 20, 1961 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.