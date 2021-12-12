Nord Finance Trading Down 21.8% This Week (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Nord Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.08 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nord Finance has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $4.39 or 0.00008756 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00059182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,102.67 or 0.08189107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00079699 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,101.27 or 1.00004234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00056807 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002691 BTC.

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance launched on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,210,242 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

