Northcoast Research Begins Coverage on Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Equities researchers at Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.11.

TOST stock opened at $37.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.96. Toast has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $69.93.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $486.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Toast will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology bought 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toast

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

