NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.18

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.18 and traded as high as C$13.55. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$13.46, with a volume of 218,945 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on NWH.UN. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cormark set a C$15.00 price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.85 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.64.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.91, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.18.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.