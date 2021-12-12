NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.43.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR traded down $3.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.25. 486,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,833. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $232.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $133.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NovoCure will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger purchased 4,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in NovoCure by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,620,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,466,123,000 after buying an additional 774,799 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in NovoCure by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,619,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,133,717,000 after buying an additional 530,696 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in NovoCure by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,369,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,088,478,000 after buying an additional 68,624 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in NovoCure by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,143,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,028,278,000 after buying an additional 26,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NovoCure by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,089,000 after buying an additional 203,900 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

