Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund (DIAX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on December 31st

Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.273 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

NYSEARCA:DIAX opened at $17.36 on Friday. Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97.

About Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. It intends to seek a total return with less volatility than the Dow Jones industrial average. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

