Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Announces $0.03 — Dividend

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.9% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NUO opened at $16.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.28. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $16.85.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.