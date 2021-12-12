NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5,359.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of NVR stock traded up $72.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5,935.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,938. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5,140.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5,047.64. NVR has a 12-month low of $3,885.00 and a 12-month high of $5,982.44. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 6.18.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $65.11 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVR will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 4,650.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 133.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVR during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 39,900.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

