Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.88.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.11.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.16%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $751,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,384,971 shares of company stock valued at $31,201,669 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 27.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 64.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,897,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,767,000 after buying an additional 745,828 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.