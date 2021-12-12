Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $37.00.

OXY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.95.

NYSE:OXY opened at $30.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average is $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.34.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -3.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $34,553,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 314,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,775,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $259,572,000 after buying an additional 444,442 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 24.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,480,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,806,000 after buying an additional 292,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

