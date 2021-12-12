Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) PT Raised to $56.00 at B. Riley

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ocwen Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Shares of OCN opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. Ocwen Financial has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $39.28. The company has a market capitalization of $352.18 million, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $1.24. Ocwen Financial had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ocwen Financial will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 50.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing and asset management services.

