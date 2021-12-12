Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) PT Raised to $56.00 at B. Riley

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ocwen Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS.
Shares of OCN opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. Ocwen Financial has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $39.28. The company has a market capitalization of $352.18 million, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.25.
Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $1.24. Ocwen Financial had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ocwen Financial will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ocwen Financial Company Profile
Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing and asset management services.
Further Reading: Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.