OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 474 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTCH. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTCH. Barclays lifted their target price on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.82.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $987,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,396 shares of company stock worth $29,539,843. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $130.34 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.89 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.19, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.48.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

