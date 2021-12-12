OLD National Bancorp IN Boosts Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,446,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,516,154,000 after purchasing an additional 426,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,909,514,000 after purchasing an additional 694,381 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,402,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,630 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,696,655,000 after purchasing an additional 742,598 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,596,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,575,702,000 after purchasing an additional 635,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,448. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $85.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.31 and a 200-day moving average of $76.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.94.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

