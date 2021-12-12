OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Amundi purchased a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth $1,118,292,000. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 38.8% during the second quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,425,582,000 after buying an additional 1,378,903 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 124.4% during the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,010,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,991,000 after buying an additional 560,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 49.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,576,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,666,000 after buying an additional 519,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth $145,735,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

NYSE:LIN opened at $334.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.19 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $240.80 and a 52-week high of $340.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.53.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.33.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.