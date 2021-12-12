OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Eaton by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Eaton by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $170.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $113.79 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.06.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.03%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,389 shares of company stock worth $31,055,080 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

