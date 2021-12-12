OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FITB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FITB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

