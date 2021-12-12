OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 2,090 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,852 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $437,398,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $401,644,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,318 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,668,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,540 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMAT opened at $152.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.94 and a 200 day moving average of $138.55. The company has a market cap of $137.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.53 and a 12 month high of $159.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.