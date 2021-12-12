OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 249 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,716 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,825 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $473.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Argus upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.95.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $409.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $438.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.86. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $269.28 and a one year high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

