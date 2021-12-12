Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $55.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet traded as low as $49.00 and last traded at $49.35, with a volume of 8349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.73.

OLLI has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Stephens dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other news, Director Stanley Fleishman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 340,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,623,000 after purchasing an additional 89,247 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.32 and a 200 day moving average of $75.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

