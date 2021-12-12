Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.00.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Shares of OLLI opened at $49.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.88. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $48.99 and a 1 year high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,804,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,576,000 after purchasing an additional 201,622 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,156 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,556,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,636,000 after purchasing an additional 166,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,347,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,892,000 after purchasing an additional 550,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,533,000 after purchasing an additional 83,597 shares during the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.