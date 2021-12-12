Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $49.96 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $48.99 and a one year high of $123.52. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.88.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

