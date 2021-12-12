Omni Trading Up 1% Over Last Week (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. In the last week, Omni has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for $3.20 or 0.00006456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $15.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.58 or 0.00317902 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007540 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000512 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,298 coins and its circulating supply is 562,982 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

